As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Market Value Declined, Sabal Trust Co Has Raised by $5.81 Million Its Holding; Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $343,910 as Stock Value Rose

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 85,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 379,678 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00 million, up from 294,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.95M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 2,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 90,107 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 92,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 693,489 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 221,072 shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,323 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 1.22% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 99,821 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 5,582 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dt Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.47% or 48,865 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.08% or 34,597 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Management reported 0.31% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 1St Source Savings Bank has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.01% stake. Optimum Advisors stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, St Germain D J Inc has 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 19,603 shares. Charter Trust Company holds 0.6% or 73,252 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

