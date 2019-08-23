As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Trimmed Position by $548,012; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Value Rose, Stack Financial Management Boosted Stake

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 853,531 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 2.14 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 34,760 shares. Gru stated it has 456,570 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 359 shares. Howland Mngmt Lc owns 14,256 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cardinal Cap owns 73,426 shares. First Natl Bank & Tru Co Of Newtown has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 1.97M are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 1.95% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tctc Limited Com owns 0.44% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 119,121 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 33,004 shares. 15,499 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Lc. Axa has 1.04 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 122,888 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 903 shares.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.