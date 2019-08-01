As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hamel Associates Cut Its Position; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Newtyn Management Lowered Its Holding by $27.42 Million

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 494,714 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 56.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 23,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 18,036 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 41,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 1.27 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 26,350 shares to 49,945 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap owns 0.19% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 14,905 shares. Wheatland owns 12,700 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 79,674 are owned by Flippin Bruce Porter. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited holds 154,241 shares. Drexel Morgan invested in 1.7% or 28,038 shares. 1.54 million were reported by Ronna Sue Cohen. Cibc has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Grassi Investment reported 91,170 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 900,395 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc owns 0.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 50,000 shares. North Amer Management invested in 0.18% or 15,813 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has 23,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.16% or 3.97 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.17M for 17.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 80,316 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc owns 0.15% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 35,039 shares. Nomura Inc owns 23,936 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 699,104 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0% stake. 8.29M are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Advisory Rech holds 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 7,967 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 444,192 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 5,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bailard holds 4,200 shares. Riverpark Management Limited owns 101,930 shares. King Luther Management Corporation holds 0% or 6,310 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Lc reported 50 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 12,800 shares stake.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Caused Exact Sciences Shares to Fall 19.1% in December – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MXL, EXAS, CPRI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74 million and $528.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 76,501 shares to 151,800 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc (Put) by 867,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ni Hldgs Inc.