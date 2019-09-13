As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Market Valuation Declined, Hamel Associates Lowered Stake; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Cut by $311,100

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 11,144 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 18,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 1.98M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 61,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65M, down from 62,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.27 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provident Management Incorporated has invested 6.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bahl Gaynor invested in 34,206 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Limited invested in 106,419 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc owns 1.46% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 163,323 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 48,425 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Shine Investment Advisory Serv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 43 shares. Williams Jones Associate Limited Co reported 136,347 shares. 4,257 are held by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fiduciary Tru Company owns 8,574 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assoc Inc has 750 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 15.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

