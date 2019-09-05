As Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Cut Its Holding by $20.92 Million; Altavista Wealth Management Upped Its Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Stake by $315,112

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 608,155 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 83.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 307,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 59,163 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 366,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 1.47 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 14.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric's (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance" on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance" published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 20,731 shares to 37,772 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd Com Shs (NYSE:HLF) by 34,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp Com (NASDAQ:LABL).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc by 7,398 shares to 5,201 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

