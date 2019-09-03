As Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Share Price Declined, Williams Jones & Associates Has Cut Its Position; Gates Capital Management Decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position by $11.29 Million

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 297,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.53 million, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 889,494 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 100,200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.68M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $650.65M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfa Finl Inc Com (NYSE:MFA) by 169,950 shares to 586,986 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Biotech (XBI) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Amer Bankshares invested in 47,208 shares. Sunbelt has invested 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company holds 2.47 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 10,215 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Halsey Associate Ct accumulated 15,763 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.09% or 16,275 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.16% or 85,380 shares in its portfolio. Blue Fin Cap Inc owns 5,577 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. James has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 64 shares. Choate Invest Advsr reported 17,221 shares. Provise Grp Limited Liability reported 26,738 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 600 shares. Guardian Advsrs Lp invested in 126,179 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Farmers Trust Company accumulated 0.06% or 3,258 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 187,175 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $161.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $175.63 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

