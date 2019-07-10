As Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) Share Price Declined, Regal Investment Advisors Decreased Holding; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased by $33.66 Million Its Stake

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (EMR) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 113,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 113,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 483,414 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 1.27M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 17.03 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,233 shares to 99,471 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 18,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd invested in 5.35% or 14.83M shares. Westpac Banking Corporation owns 50,432 shares. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.2% or 5,582 shares. Nomura holds 165,863 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt has 1.74% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 32,933 shares. Raymond James Na reported 41,749 shares. 263,263 are owned by Bahl And Gaynor. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 61,212 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advisors invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Art Limited Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Retirement Of Alabama holds 286,195 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 10,215 shares. 24,953 are held by Somerset Trust. Lederer & Assoc Counsel Ca invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Exchange holds 0.84% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 43,830 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric: How To Improve The Odds – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “St. Louis companies land on Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers for Women – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 249,670 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fil holds 1.50 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,091 shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 31,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,406 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd reported 11,200 shares stake. Nomura Asset has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 16,455 shares. Prudential Financial holds 285,917 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Tru Division reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). South State Corporation holds 40,167 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 0% stake. Kj Harrison And Partners reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Metropolitan Life Insurance has 50,244 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris. $1.01M worth of stock was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04M shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $96.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday’s Vital Data: Electronic Arts, Roku and Snap – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, NTES – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DK, EA, OMN – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: EA,GOL,BRFS,GM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.