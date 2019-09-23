As Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake; Manikay Partners Cut Its Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $9.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.55M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.61 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 28,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The hedge fund held 19,363 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $935,000, down from 48,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 2.49 million shares traded or 453.28% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 24/05/2018 – CEPI – EMERGENT HAS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO LICENSE & TO ASSUME CONTROL OF DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES FOR NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE FROM PROFECTUS; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10 million for 26.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 511,000 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $136.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etns/Usa (AMJ) by 96,510 shares to 326,489 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 32,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 32.73% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EBS’s profit will be $37.67M for 17.49 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 508.33% EPS growth.