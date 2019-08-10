As Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Value Declined, Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Upped Position by $4.91 Million; T Mobile Us Com (TMUS) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Its Holding by $2.08 Million

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 98,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 614,269 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.03 million, up from 516,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 225,611 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 27/03/2018 – Emergent Technology Holdings is hoping to digitally encode the gold supply chain using blockchain tech in the first half of this year; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (TMUS) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 30,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 586,162 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.50M, up from 556,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 885,277 shares to 167,583 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upm (UPMKY) by 65,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,747 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Awarded 10-Year HHS Contract Valued at Approximately $535 Million to Deliver Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (VIGIV) in Support of Smallpox Preparedness – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emergent Bio nabs $261M order for anthrax vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Submission to FDA of Application Covering Emergency Use Authorization for NuThraxâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Management Lc holds 1.5% or 184,958 shares. Matarin Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 370,713 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). First Interstate Bank & Trust, Montana-based fund reported 283 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 90,731 shares. Franklin stated it has 207,337 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 775,066 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 131,886 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company New York has 123,288 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.03% or 236,941 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 30,592 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPDATE – T-Mobile to Release Q2 Earnings â€“ Investor Call to be Rescheduled – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sprint Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AT&T Partners Microsoft on 5G, Cloud & AI to Advance Tech – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why The New T-Mobile Should See Significant Margin Expansion – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.