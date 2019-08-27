As Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stock Declined, Sio Capital Management Has Raised by $5.32 Million Its Holding; As Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) Market Value Declined, Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Decreased Stake by $1.04 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 144.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 106,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 180,156 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 428,657 shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 22/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions to Implement Stk Repurchase Program for Up to $50 M of Its Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES RICHARD S. LINDAHL EVP-CFO; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – APPOINTED RICHARD S. LINDAHL AS COMPANY’S NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest (ASR) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 6,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 63,588 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, down from 70,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Surest for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 113,389 shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 5.3% YOY; 05/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q18 Passenger Traffic Increased 9.3% YoY in Mexico and Declined 19.2% in San Juan, Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 21.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $63.70M for 16.45 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.11% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 257 shares to 24,154 shares, valued at $28.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 106,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 5,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,450 are owned by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 144,628 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc has 34,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 21,670 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association reported 83,939 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bankshares has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 11,900 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 15 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). 207,337 were reported by Franklin Resources. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Shell Asset accumulated 12,765 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Ftb Advsr holds 245 shares or 0% of its portfolio.