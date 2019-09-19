As Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Share Value Declined, Jennison Associates Has Lifted Holding by $17.90 Million; Roundview Capital Has Lifted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $506,800 as Share Price Rose

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 10,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 55,217 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 45,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 2.71M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 197% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 372,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 562,121 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.16M, up from 189,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 178,656 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Emergent Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMGC); 26/03/2018 – Emergent Board of Directors Promotes Robert Kramer Sr. to Newly Created Position of President and Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Rev $117.8M; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL FORECAST AND OPERATIONAL GOALS; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – TERM OF BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS UNTIL DEC 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold EBS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 2.93% more from 42.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 18,002 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 592,373 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 6,071 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 99,779 shares. 7,131 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Chatham Capital Group Incorporated Inc has 0.32% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 26,702 shares. 23,129 are owned by Los Angeles Capital & Equity. Renaissance Tech Lc has 1.35M shares. Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Rhumbline Advisers has 136,012 shares. 34 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 282,255 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 23,573 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Pier Capital has invested 1.11% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Interim Results From Phase 2 Study Evaluating CHIKV-VLP, Chikungunya Virus Vaccine Candidate – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Exercise by BARDA of the First Contract Option, Valued at $261 Million, to Procure Doses of AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate for the Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/03/2019: ABEO,EBS,TMD.TO,TMDI,APLS – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 71,548 shares to 5.56M shares, valued at $159.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 245,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,687 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Coca-Cola Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.