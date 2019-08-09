As Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Share Price Declined, Dana Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $852,150; Sanders Capital Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Boosted by $24.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 267,905 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 250,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 136,777 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES RICHARD S. LINDAHL EVP-CFO; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – TERM OF BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS UNTIL DEC 31, 2019; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 243,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 5.94M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.75 million, up from 5.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $102.07. About 5.00 million shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 90,584 shares to 15,002 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 101,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469,524 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 31,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 4,435 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 543,202 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 1,577 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 15,464 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability invested in 123,288 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And has 22,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling Incorporated invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 1,394 shares. Principal Gru accumulated 385,769 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 8,847 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest holds 0.02% or 11,423 shares in its portfolio.

