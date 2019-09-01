As Emergent Bio Solutions (EBS) Stock Value Declined, Phocas Financial Has Cut Holding; Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Lifted Its Position in Abb Limited (ABB) by $1.80 Million

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (EBS) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 37,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 165,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 202,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.8. About 366,982 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Board of Directors Promotes Robert Kramer Sr. to Newly Created Position of President and Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 1.12 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 17/04/2018 – ABB to provide electric vehicle chargers across the U.S; 19/03/2018 – Wartsila buys navigation firm Transas to push autonomous shipping; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 34,630 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $21.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Prtns (NYSE:EPD) by 32,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A (Google A).

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” on January 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ABB a Buy Now That Its CEO Has Left? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another ‘Ugh’ Quarter From ABB – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emergent Biosolutions: Leader In The Public Health Threats Space – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s (NYSE:EBS) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Looks to the Second Half for Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.