As Emcor Group (EME) Stock Price Rose, Fort LP Decreased Position; Westwood Management Boosted Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $10.27 Million

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47 million, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 3.61M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 16.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 6,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 30,890 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, down from 36,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 554,019 shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited stated it has 7,969 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 3,966 shares. Hills National Bank has invested 1.87% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Baldwin Invest Limited Com has invested 0.59% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.18% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 60 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.39% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 145,040 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason holds 1.43% or 20,853 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn owns 50,660 shares. 15,477 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Toscafund Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 23.2% or 186,284 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,334 shares to 182,466 shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. EME’s profit will be $79.34 million for 15.57 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.49 actual EPS reported by EMCOR Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

