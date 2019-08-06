As Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) Share Price Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; As Philip Morris International In (PM) Share Value Declined, Windward Capital Management Company Boosted Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 33,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 147,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, down from 180,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emcor Group (Eme) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 102,233 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 3.06M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw Cap Corp reported 8,000 shares. Academy Mngmt Incorporated Tx has invested 5.83% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 928,364 were reported by Cooke And Bieler L P. Buckhead Limited Liability Co holds 0.63% or 22,944 shares. Sun Life Fincl owns 0.53% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 26,960 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 127 shares. Front Barnett Associates Llc holds 7,857 shares. 3,522 are held by Charter Tru. Earnest Ptnrs holds 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 731 shares. Moreover, Cibc Corp has 0.87% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Century Cos has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1,551 are owned by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr. Clarivest Asset Management Lc reported 4,108 shares stake. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,013 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 32,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.52% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Etrade Capital has invested 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 0.03% or 4,067 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank accumulated 53,356 shares. 15,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 0% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 14 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 45,240 shares. Carlson Capital LP reported 0.34% stake. 959,931 were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Lc. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 144,829 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa holds 86,155 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 145,112 shares.

