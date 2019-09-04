As Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Stock Rose, Capital Returns Management Has Upped by $4.35 Million Its Holding; Heartland Financial Usa (HTLF) Holder Walthausen & Company Lowered Position by $769,020 as Market Value Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Heartland Financial Usa Inc (HTLF) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 18,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 94,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 112,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Heartland Financial Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 9,329 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.27% . The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 4,553 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 06/03/2018 – VP Simonetta Disposes 405 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 19/04/2018 – Zenoss Launches New Capabilities for Dell EMC XtremlO; 22/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Four Questions For Dell EMC Channel Chief Joyce Mullen; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE – REVISING 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 27/03/2018 – VP Fredericks Disposes 23 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 06/03/2018 – VP Link Disposes 399 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 18.15 million shares or 3.07% less from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 19,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 30,127 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 4,897 shares. The New York-based Qs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 279,956 are held by Stifel Financial. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 724 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hgk Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 6,749 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 750,023 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Moreover, Int Gp has 0% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 18,731 shares. Moreover, First Trust Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Petrus Comm Lta has 5,272 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability has 30,171 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust holds 11.37% or 1.65M shares.

Analysts await Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 4.12% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.97 per share. HTLF’s profit will be $33.38 million for 11.35 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Financial USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corporation by 47,120 shares to 113,710 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 62,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,841 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $41,760 activity.

More notable recent Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Barry Orr Joins Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Announces Plan to Expand Presence in Kansas City With Acquisition of Blue Valley Ban Corp. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Chief Risk Officer â€“ Tamina O’Neill Joins Heartland Financial USA, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 105,394 shares to 219,167 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 47,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,718 shares, and cut its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman.