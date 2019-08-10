As Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Returns Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.35 Million; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Holds Stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT)

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.27% . The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 8,116 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open laaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Dell EMC Takes Open Networking to the Edge for Next-Generation Access; 16/04/2018 – EMC INSURANCE EMCI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP OPER SHR $1.10 TO $1.30; 07/03/2018 – Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 23/04/2018 – DJ EMC Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMCI); 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE – REVISING 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES – SINCE CLOSING EMC TRANSACTION, CO PAID DOWN ABOUT $10 BLN IN GROSS DEBT, EXCLUDING DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DEBT

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 7,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 28,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 21,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 3.55 million shares traded or 348.92% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.47% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) or 217,054 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co owns 352,973 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Serv Gp has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 30,571 shares. 389,681 are owned by Northern. Mairs And invested in 0.04% or 112,216 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 16,864 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Kennedy Capital Management reported 124,544 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 17,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 71,006 shares to 156,391 shares, valued at $14.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 60,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,750 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Investments owns 55,316 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,112 shares. Fmr Llc holds 2,347 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 59,911 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 270,994 shares. Moreover, Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). California State Teachers Retirement holds 73,992 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 85,109 shares. Victory Capital invested in 0.06% or 464,055 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 4.45 million shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 175,425 shares.

