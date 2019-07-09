As Embraer Sa (ERJ) Valuation Declined, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lifted Stake; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Raised Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $885,590

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 465,276 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER S.A. Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO DELIVER 105-125 EXECUTIVE JETS IN 2018 -FILING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER SEES 2018 TOTAL INVESTMENTS AT $550M; 04/04/2018 – Aviator Aero: BNDES to finance export of new Embraer aircraft; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ NET $58.3M, EST. $133.0M

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 156,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83M, up from 151,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 4.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Harris Parker sold $941,979. The insider Benioff Marc sold $724,717. 456 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $68,011. 14,897 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $2.31 million were sold by Allanson Joe. Shares for $124,269 were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 9.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 321,981 shares to 243,295 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,682 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,421 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 15,432 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lenox Wealth, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,091 shares. Old National Financial Bank In holds 0.65% or 78,712 shares in its portfolio. Whittier accumulated 80,402 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 5,903 shares. Washington Tru Communication has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wespac Advsr Limited reported 3,507 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Alyeska Grp Inc LP holds 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 87,119 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 80,112 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nuwave Lc reported 300 shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 497,882 shares to 518,242 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).