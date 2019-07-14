As Embraer Sa (ERJ) Shares Declined, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Holding by $950,000; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position Has Lifted by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,641 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 105,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 455,540 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q NET BRL191.5M; 08/05/2018 – Embraer X Unveils First eVTOL Concept; 09/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump on U.S. jobs data; 09/03/2018 – BOMBARDIER BBDb.TO EXPECTS TO SERVICE MORE THAN A THIRD OF ITS BUSINESS JETS BY END OF 2018, UP FROM A QUARTER IN 2016-EXECUTIVE; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Embraer S.A; 03/05/2018 – American Airlines in Pact With Embraer for 15 Firm E175 Regional Aircraft; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS KC-390 PROTOTYPE SUFFERED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO LANDING GEAR AND STRUCTURAL PARTS OF FUSELAGE IN MAY 5 INCIDENT

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,112 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 103,853 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Enterprise Fincl Service Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 90,571 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Advsr. Northstar Group invested in 0.43% or 8,597 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 32.72% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nbt Retail Bank N A reported 6,820 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Farmers Bancorporation has invested 1.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iowa National Bank & Trust reported 4.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 30,429 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset owns 0.67% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,050 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 0.44% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 27,424 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 86,935 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Scotia Capital holds 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 235,687 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

