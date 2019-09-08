As Embraer Sa (ERJ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increased Its Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Lowered Its Eqt (EQT) Stake by $4.00 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 574,940 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, down from 774,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 6.10 million shares traded or 9.51% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK HAS ALSO RESIGNED FROM CO’S BOARD; 20/03/2018 – EQT SAYS CEO SCHLOTTERBECK RESIGNED OVER COMPENSATION DISPUTE; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM HAS ENTERED INTO A $2.5 BLN 364-DAY SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp 1Q Loss/Shr $5.99; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 342,188 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $270-355 MLN EBIT IN 2018 -FILING; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – US judge grants motion to dismiss class action suit against Embraer; 17/05/2018 – Embraer Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI).

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Our Thoughts On The Embraer-Boeing Joint Venture – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Embraer SA (ERJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Embraer Shows Modest Signs of Progress in Q2 – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazil confirms KC-390 deal with Embraer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Advantage stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 100,000 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Federated Pa owns 88,526 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 712,083 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Comerica Bankshares holds 515,840 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank owns 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 7,810 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 416,110 shares. Amer Intl owns 508,160 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Communications Na accumulated 3,761 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 36,140 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 153,893 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1,882 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 252,685 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 16,900 shares to 193,700 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Matls Plc.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT – EQT Corporation (EQT) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit for Investors who held shares of Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EQT CORPORATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – EQT – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EQT Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of EQT Corporation Investors – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. On Monday, April 1 Rice Daniel J. IV bought $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 1,025 shares. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. McNally Robert Joseph had bought 12,660 shares worth $263,328. 7,765 shares were bought by Centofanti Erin R., worth $161,745 on Friday, March 29. 6,000 shares were bought by Smith Jimmi Sue, worth $118,740.