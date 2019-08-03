As Embraer Sa (ERJ) Share Price Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Upped Position; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Position in Centerstate Banks (CSFL) Has Lifted by $3.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 335,782 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 10/05/2018 – Embraer sticks to KC-390 delivery timeline despite test incident; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ NET $58.3M, EST. $133.0M; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Centerstate Banks Corp (CSFL) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 148,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 421,588 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, up from 273,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Centerstate Banks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 604,368 shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,818 shares to 22,144 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.21% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 38,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 328,180 shares stake. Fund Sa reported 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Dean Management reported 24,600 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 6,942 are held by Knott David M. Renaissance Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.61 million shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd stated it has 18,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutler Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 8,185 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.03% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 879,751 are held by Boston Prns. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 30 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) by 483,463 shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $32.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Bancshares Inc by 111,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,103 shares, and cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.