As Embraer Sa (ERJ) Market Value Rose, Oldfield Partners Llp Has Upped Its Holding by $54.14 Million; Hanover Ins Group (THG) Holder Natixis Has Increased Stake by $2.23 Million

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 2.85 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.11M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.24 million, up from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 792,503 shares traded or 19.37% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 16/05/2018 – FLYBE GROUP PLC FLYB; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 14 COMMERCIAL PLANES AND 11 EXECUTIVE JETS IN FIRST QUARTER -FILING; 04/04/2018 – Embraer Escapes Class-Action Suit; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells 4 More Legacy 650E Business Jets to Air Hamburg; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO EXPECTS A GOOD YEAR FOR E2 SALES; 05/05/2018 – Brazil’s Embraer says KC-390 goes off runway in test

Natixis increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 141.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 19,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 33,362 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, up from 13,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 224,323 shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG)

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors reported 535 shares stake. Haverford Trust holds 7,333 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 9,579 shares to 12,468 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 22,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,874 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).