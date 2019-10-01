As Embraer S A (ERJ) Stock Rose, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.48 Million; Pembroke Management LTD Raised Tucows (TCX) Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 124,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 729,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68 million, down from 853,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 868,154 shares traded or 33.28% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS OPTMISTIC ABOUT SALES CAMPAIGN TO JETBLUE; CONCLUSION YET NOT AT SIGHT; 17/04/2018 – Brazil secures WTO backing in dispute with Canada’s Bombardier; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CONCERNS W/ EMBRAER DEFENSE BUSINESS WERE OVERCOME: BRAZIL MIN; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ’18 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 08/05/2018 – Embraer X Unveils First eVTOL Concept; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 12/04/2018 – WIDEROE CEO SAYS NOT WORRIED ABOUT POTENTIAL IAG ICAG.L BID FOR NORWEGIAN NWC.OL , DOES NOT COMPETE DIRECTLY

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 288,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.08M, up from 261,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 71,201 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 16,503 shares to 334,333 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James Riv Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,975 shares, and cut its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 34 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Ameritas, a Nebraska-based fund reported 790 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 1,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company accumulated 250 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability reported 5,817 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt holds 8,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 28,671 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 16,246 shares. Van Berkom Associate reported 469,523 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tucows Announces Timing for Q2 2019 Financial Results News Release and Management Commentary: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:05 P.M. ET – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Good Luck, Tucows Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tucows Inc. (TCX) CEO Elliot Noss on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows top, bottom lines decline and miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Embraer Stock Can Keep Rising Despite Q4 Loss – The Motley Fool” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brazil confirms KC-390 deal with Embraer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: May Departure Signals New Brexit Phase – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.