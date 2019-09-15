As Embraer S A (ERJ) Shares Rose, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Lowered Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Increased Its Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stake by $1.71 Million

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 34,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 458,288 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.93 million, up from 424,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 972,645 shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 124,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 729,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 853,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 632,203 shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q NET BRL191.5M; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER IN DEAL TO SELL ONE LEGACY 500 TO CENTRELINE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS CASH BURN OF $100 MLN IN 2018 -FILING; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Rev $992M; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER

Analysts await Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Embraer S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 43,280 shares to 68,960 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 92,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 499,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 364,005 shares to 2,537 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,147 shares, and cut its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

