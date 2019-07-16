As Embraer S A (ERJ) Share Price Declined, Discovery Capital Management Increased Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lifted Position

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 62,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 991,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86M, up from 929,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 365,445 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 03/05/2018 – American Airlines in Pact With Embraer for 15 Firm E175 Regional Aircraft; 19/04/2018 – Belta: Belarusian air carrier Belavia receives new Embraer aircraft; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER SEES SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT IN EXECUTIVE JETS MARKET; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 09/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXEC SAYS AIR COSTA ORDER FOR 50 AIRCRAFT, VALUED AT ABOUT $3 BLN, IS STILL ON EMBRAER’S BOOKS; 03/04/2018 – US judge grants motion to dismiss class action suit against Embraer; 17/04/2018 – Canada fails to stop Brazil’s claims in WTO Bombardier dispute; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 2,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,320 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 9,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Tru & Services N A has invested 3.99% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,719 shares. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Barnett Communication stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Viking Fund Management Llc has 1.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 33,500 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,905 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Boltwood Capital invested in 10,137 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 24,925 shares. 250,111 were accumulated by Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware. Cambridge holds 10,678 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Jlb And Associates reported 99,054 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,250 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 927,749 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 9,141 shares to 5,046 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 58,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 887,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Index (EFG).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares to 3.95M shares, valued at $162.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opera Ltd by 130,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,810 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

