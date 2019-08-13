As Embraer S A (ERJ) Market Valuation Rose, Discovery Capital Management Upped by $1.18 Million Its Stake; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Cut Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $1.19 Million; Stock Rose

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 62,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 991,930 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.86 million, up from 929,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 232,347 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 03/05/2018 – Embraer and American Airlines Sign Contract for 15 E175s; 17/04/2018 – CANADA HAD ASKED WTO PANEL TO THROW OUT BRAZIL’S CLAIMS REGARDING PROVISION OF UP TO C$950 MLN FOR SUPER CLUSTERS AND SEVERAL PROGRAMMES IN QUEBEC AND MONTREAL – WTO PRELIMINARY RULING; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 12/04/2018 – CEO OF NORWEGIAN AIRLINE WIDEROE SAYS AIMS TO EXERCISE OPTION TO BUY 12 MORE EMBRAER E190-E2 PASSENGER JETS; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 12,177 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 14,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $626.85. About 48,852 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 217,100 shares to 82,900 shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 364,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) by 8,941 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $76.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 623 shares. Winslow Ltd Llc has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.06% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 3.09 million shares. Moreover, Df Dent has 2.29% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Hengehold Limited Liability reported 0.08% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1,207 shares. De Burlo Group Inc reported 16,100 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 38,126 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 418,614 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.93% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 44,056 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 109,202 shares. Interest Group Inc holds 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 835 shares.