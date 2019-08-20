As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Shares Were Volatile, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered Position; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding in U.S. Bancorp (USB) as Market Value Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 10,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.73 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.05 million, up from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 1.34 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ellie Mae; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,904 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yakira Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 30,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 4,713 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 8,048 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company reported 2,147 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,100 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 11,063 shares. California-based Hmi Cap Ltd Liability has invested 17.27% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.16% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). American Intl Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 22,114 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Inc accumulated 3,794 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 198,389 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 48,726 shares. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.2% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 45,726 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 895,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 388,367 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.34% or 2.95 million shares. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 32,633 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.31M shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.37% stake. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0.04% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 20,946 shares. Ironwood Finance Lc owns 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 229 shares. Iowa Retail Bank invested 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Automobile Association reported 0.3% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 1.17M shares. Altfest L J And Co Inc stated it has 8,883 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 9.18M shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 19.89 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,767 shares to 7.49M shares, valued at $917.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).