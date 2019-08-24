As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Share Price Were Volatile, Hmi Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $48.51 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sensato Investors Upped Its Position

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, up from 90,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06M, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 20/03/2018 – Homebuyers Expect Digital Mortgages, But Also Want Human-Touch Communication, 2018 Ellie Mae Borrower Insights Survey Finds; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 27/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 3,281 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 16,480 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.46% or 23,372 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Vanguard Gru accumulated 3.35M shares. Mirador Prtnrs Lp holds 4,978 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.14% or 29,596 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited holds 198,389 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability reported 112,840 shares. Df Dent Inc holds 0.01% or 6,648 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York, New York-based fund reported 83,097 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). The Iowa-based Principal Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 234,286 shares. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 38,000 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,758 are owned by Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Com. Ulysses Ltd Liability reported 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Long Island Investors Llc has 5.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 334,310 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 5.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 71,200 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Int Ltd Ca has 3.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,056 were reported by Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 0.12% or 10,795 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 9.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24.46 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 30,158 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested 5.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First National Bank Of Omaha stated it has 3.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4,100 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 86,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,610 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC).