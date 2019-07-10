As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Decreased Its Holding; Autozone (AZO) Holding Raised by Tobam

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ellie Mae Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELLI); 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Tobam increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 261.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 43,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99 million, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.09. About 154,259 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 58,328 shares to 246,825 shares, valued at $14.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 97,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,997 shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Icon Advisers has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.08% or 973 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,007 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.06% stake. 9,504 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc, a New York-based fund reported 86,934 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1,690 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Ltd Co. Nuwave Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 10 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Allstate owns 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,074 shares. Clearbridge Invests holds 157,004 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 340 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated Inc. Franklin reported 6,444 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AutoZone (AZO) to Release Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity. Anderman Sigmund sold $3.70M worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) on Monday, February 4.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares to 916,532 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Domo Inc by 174,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd stated it has 2,399 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc accumulated 13,635 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirador Prtn LP owns 4,978 shares. 596,223 were reported by Water Island Llc. Jefferies Llc has invested 0.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Van Berkom Associate stated it has 314,449 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 208,595 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 2.47 million shares. Soros Fund Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 658,542 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 40,461 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Frontier Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On F.N.B. Corp (FNB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ellie Mae, A Market Leader Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Ultimate Software Group, Cronos Group, and Ellie Mae Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Madden to Join Ellie Mae as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.