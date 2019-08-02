As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Decreased Position; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holder Fir Tree Decreased Its Stake

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 372,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The hedge fund held 677,520 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $120.84. About 343,361 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 495,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.06M, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ lnducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

