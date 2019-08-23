As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Oppenheimer Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.32 Million; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Raised Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Stake by $331,920

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 13,448 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 13,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ellie Mae

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 235,487 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 87,585 shares to 87,634 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 5,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstservice Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation owns 121,900 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 11,063 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management owns 5,714 shares. Burren Advsrs Limited stated it has 24,900 shares. Frontier Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corp owns 307,185 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Geode Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 394,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.09% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 30,515 shares. Pnc Serv holds 0% or 535 shares in its portfolio. Gagnon Llc holds 2.43% or 112,840 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 658,542 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 414,307 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.41% or 654,223 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp holds 10,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ellie Mae Stock Surged 20.6% in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wells Fargo Names Leaders to Key Roles – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ultimate Software Group, Cronos Group, and Ellie Mae Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,910 shares to 33,175 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,521 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (QUAL).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton’s (ETN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 0.01% or 62,299 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.68% or 5.24M shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 1,356 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.12% or 266,217 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 601,942 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.06% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 17,200 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 252,010 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 5,380 were accumulated by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Matrix Asset Advsr New York has invested 4.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 47,492 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division holds 5,547 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny accumulated 0.17% or 11,318 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.33% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).