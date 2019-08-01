As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Holding; American Tower New (AMT) Position Maintained by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 25,790 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 24,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $212.06. About 252,569 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q REV. $117.9M, EST. $108.8M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Passive Income The REIT Way: Start With These 2 Blue-Chip REITs – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,135 shares to 30,019 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,756 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,917 were accumulated by Homrich Berg. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd owns 169,612 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 1.8% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 44,586 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins, Massachusetts-based fund reported 337,600 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested in 63,463 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 151,302 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,434 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd holds 24,330 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 6,348 shares. Washington Trust reported 0.72% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kornitzer Ks owns 12,905 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.33% or 664,680 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 228,238 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com invested in 21,316 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,713 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 225,288 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech holds 3,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Van Berkom And Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.98% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 40,461 shares in its portfolio. Yakira Management Inc owns 30,000 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 83,097 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 757 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 78,405 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 724 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 604,200 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18 million and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares to 688,271 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) by 46,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Ellie Mae Stock Surged 20.6% in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Is Being Acquired. Should Investors Sell or Hold? – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Investorplace.com” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Names Leaders to Key Roles – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.