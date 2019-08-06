As Eli Lily & Co (LLY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder First American Bank Cut Its Stake; As Dennys (DENN) Market Value Rose, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Increased Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 233,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.60 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 331,997 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch

First American Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lily & Co (LLY) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 10,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 65,617 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 76,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Eli Lily & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 2.36M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Buys Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Company for $1.6 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – QUESTIONS REMAIN REGARDING THE BENEFIT/RISK ASSESSMENT OF LILLY’S BARICITINIB FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS

More notable recent Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Five Surging Strong Buy Stocks To Watch – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Denny’s Announces Opening of 8th Restaurant in Northern Triangle of Central America – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Denny’s Corp Stock Soared Today – Motley Fool” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant sales bounce back in May – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 242% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 25,271 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 82,207 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 339 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 481,044 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 103,772 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.02% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 17,719 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 10,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 101,509 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc stated it has 299,735 shares. American Century owns 52,580 shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Ltd has invested 0.22% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Avenir has 7.75% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 3.98 million shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 15,378 shares to 973,796 shares, valued at $29.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. 185 shares valued at $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.