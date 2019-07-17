As Eli Lilly (LLY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Lowered Holding by $579,468; As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Upped Position

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 980,508 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.23M, down from 985,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $107.91. About 872,391 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Patient-reported Outcomes Tool Revealed Improvement in Symptom Frequency and Quality of Life Domains With Entresto; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Trial Also Met Secondary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95 million, up from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 209,941 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $129.01 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,145 shares to 615,589 shares, valued at $116.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.35 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.