As Eli Lilly (LLY) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Jacobs & Co Cut Stake by $796,446; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Maintained by Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2332.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 86,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 90,007 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – After Trump pledge to help China’s ZTE, Commerce eyes changes; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 13/03/2018 – Dealbook: Memo to Qualcomm: National Champions Have to Deliver: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video)

Jacobs & Co decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co sold 6,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 31,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 37,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.72 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG; 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Another trade for 185 shares valued at $20,067 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,227 shares to 121,469 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,809 shares to 1,283 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.