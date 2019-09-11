As Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Shares Declined, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Increased Its Position by $361,200; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Fagan Associates Has Lifted Its Holding

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 4.56M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 15,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 12,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $111.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 2b NeuVax™ (nelipepimut-S) Clinical Trial in Combination with Herceptin® in HER2 1+/2+ Breast Cancer Patients; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ONLY GRADE; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 7,823 shares to 38,858 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,954 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW).

