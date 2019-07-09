As Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Share Value Declined, Sivik Global Healthcare Boosted Its Position; As Endologix (ELGX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nea Management Company Cut Its Holding

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 121,521 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 2.61 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Rev $23.7B-$24.2B; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – QUESTIONS REMAIN REGARDING THE BENEFIT/RISK ASSESSMENT OF LILLY’S BARICITINIB FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021253 Company: LILLY; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB)

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eli Lilly Gets Ready For First Report Post-Elanco IPO – Benzinga” on November 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trulicity® (dulaglutide) significantly reduced major cardiovascular events for broad range of people with type 2 diabetes – PRNewswire” published on June 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eli Lilly-Pfizer’s Non-Opioid Painkiller Faces Safety, Efficacy Concerns – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group backs Lilly’s Cyramza for liver cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s (LLY) AWARD-11 trial studying higher investigational doses of Trulicity demonstrated superiority in A1C reduction in people with type 2 diabetes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 106,253 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rothschild Co Asset Us accumulated 455,199 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 71,458 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). California-based Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Acg Wealth owns 6,365 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 3,469 shares. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.67% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2.31 million shares. 11,350 were accumulated by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited. United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.46% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sectoral Asset Management reported 111,465 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na stated it has 5,003 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Garde Capital owns 2,860 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Chatham Capital has 0.15% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock or 426 shares. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Stock Movers 10/02: (ELGX) (ULBI) (JCP) Higher; (DTEA) (KALA) (EPZM) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on October 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Reports Positive Endometriosis Drug Trial, Assembly Biosciences Execs Depart, Coherus Settles With Amgen – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Endologix Appoints John D. Zehren as Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Endologix (ELGX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Endologix +7% on equity financing and debt restructuring – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0% or 445 shares. Nea Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Zenty III Thomas F bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995. Onopchenko John bought 30,257 shares worth $199,999. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Mahboob Vaseem.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual EPS reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.