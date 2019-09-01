As Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lilly Endowment Lowered Its Stake by $155.45 Million; Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 2.72M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Enters Collaboration Deal With Siligon For Diabetes Treatment, To Take Charge For In-process Research — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.20; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.38 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 83,398 shares. Parkside Bancshares & owns 3,778 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru Natl Bank has 10,289 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Navellier Assoc Incorporated owns 1,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation reported 54,143 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,770 shares. Palladium Prtn Lc stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.49% or 44,772 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 7,608 shares. Barr E S reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 2,332 are owned by Monroe Bankshares & Mi. Glynn Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.32% or 13,490 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 302,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo owns 37,041 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,830 shares to 231,794 shares, valued at $20.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,521 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).