As Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Lilly Endowment Lowered by $155.45 Million Its Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Position Has Upped by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 62.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 20,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 32,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.63B market cap company. It closed at $36.34 lastly. It is down 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 319,268 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO®; 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel as Treatment Options for Patients With Breast Cancer Brain Metastases; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Liver-Treatment Candidate Meets Clinical Targets; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthcare Cap Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 663 shares. Arvest Bank Tru Division invested in 1.24% or 422,548 shares. Regal Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 356,639 shares. Punch & Associates Inv Mngmt reported 16,842 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bridgeway Cap Incorporated owns 2.28M shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 128,629 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 39,418 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.82% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 315,650 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com reported 23,433 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Management Ltd Llc has 0.81% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,567 shares. 94,208 were reported by Condor. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd owns 83,727 shares. Drexel Morgan & Company reported 0.21% stake.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 208,001 were accumulated by Comerica Bank. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Grassi Invest Management owns 86,504 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 0.26% or 761,952 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.4% or 72,608 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 6,051 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 2,612 shares. 40,583 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Barr E S reported 2,212 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 7,324 shares in its portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.1% or 1,753 shares. Girard Prns Limited has 0.12% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Focused Wealth Mgmt has 2,041 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.