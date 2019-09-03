As Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Stock Declined, Lilly Endowment Lowered Its Holding by $155.45 Million; Huntsman (HUN) Stock Declined While Karp Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.53 Million

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 6934.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 69,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 70,348 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 425,814 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN)

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 billion, down from 118.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 1.01 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY); 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF and Lilly Extend Collaboration Supporting Type 1 Diabetes Research; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q EPS $1.16; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Phase 3 Study of Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 24/04/2018 – LLY COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150,000 are held by Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Company. Amp Cap reported 10,284 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 15,765 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 14,294 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.09% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Ftb Advisors reported 3,900 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 170 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 10,775 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). James Invest Incorporated owns 31,738 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company owns 42,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 0% or 1,259 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Incorporated Limited has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 107,543 shares. Argent Mgmt Lc holds 1.05% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 106,691 are owned by Hartford Investment Management Commerce. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 262,246 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv has 59,288 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. 3,124 are owned by Pure Financial Advsr Inc. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3.65 million were accumulated by Jennison Ltd Liability Com. King Wealth holds 0.11% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 202,883 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.28% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Meritage Portfolio Management has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,312 shares. Ajo Lp has 284,416 shares. Moreover, Hodges Cap Management has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,730 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).