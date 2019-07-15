As Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Share Value Declined, Lilly Endowment Has Decreased by $155.45 Million Its Holding; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Has Lowered by $1.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 35.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 8,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $365.14. About 3.97 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116.81 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $108.29 lastly. It is down 39.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 31/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Phase 3a Trial Completed of Pioneer 2, With Oral Semaglutide; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Education panel approves Rep. Lilly’s new teacher prep bill; 22/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Taltz Receives First FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving Genital Area; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $145.17 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G had sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000 on Thursday, January 31. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 18.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $20.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 614,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (Call).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 163.01 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.