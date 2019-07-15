As Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Share Value Rose, Us Bancorp De Has Lowered Stake; Discovery Capital Management Has Trimmed Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position as Stock Price Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 364,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31M, down from 787,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.7. About 2.64 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 22,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,585 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177,000, down from 28,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 209,147 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has risen 11.59% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 19/03/2018 – Yes, $EFII filed their 10K, what’s in it is not good. Adverse opinions from their auditor regarding internal controls. Material weaknesses litter the 10K. Revenue recognition cannot be relied upon. And the firm’s ballooning inventory and reserves are being called into question; 20/04/2018 – DJ Electronics For Imaging Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFII); 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – SQN Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in Electronics for Imaging; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Partners with EFI to Transform Corrugated Production with Ultra-high-speed Nozomi Platform; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging 1Q Rev $239.9M; 15/05/2018 – EFl’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid lnkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for Textile

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 11.19 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,865 were accumulated by Culbertson A N &. St Germain D J Com owns 3,280 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 1.17 million shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Weybosset And Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 55,157 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,100 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bell National Bank & Trust owns 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,530 shares. 8,238 are owned by Court Place Advsrs Llc. Argent holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,671 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 261 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,701 are owned by Tcw Inc. Da Davidson & Company holds 55,672 shares. Whittier Company holds 61,296 shares.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 30,229 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $145.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 103,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold EFII shares while 46 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 44.08 million shares or 1.13% more from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 944 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,338 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 839 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 103,850 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 30,337 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 24,724 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 326 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) or 59,685 shares. Legal And General Group Plc owns 112,817 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). 944,340 were reported by Aristotle Boston Llc. 2,377 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 48,876 shares.

Analysts await Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 275.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.