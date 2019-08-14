As Electronic Arts (Put) (EA) Market Value Declined, Springbok Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $5.93 Million; Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose While Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (EA) by 4515.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 58,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.34. About 2.03M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 62,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, down from 67,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 1.35M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM)

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Yum! Brands taps new division CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KFC’s Picnic Polo Means You Can Picnic Literally Anywhere This Summer – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New Florida restaurants and one store to open downtown – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Charter Trust has 0.04% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 3,719 shares. Cap Int Sarl owns 21,100 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 9,218 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 1.42 million shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mngmt has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.03% or 1.02 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co reported 6,076 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh owns 41,896 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rothschild Il owns 2,073 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 86,644 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,696 shares. 12,168 were reported by Ims Mgmt.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,903 shares to 54,430 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 96,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,420 shares. Axa invested in 0.1% or 255,044 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 5,977 shares. Decatur Mgmt has invested 1.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Peoples Services Corporation owns 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 31 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 575,599 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oppenheimer & stated it has 19,153 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 85,507 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited invested in 0% or 30 shares. Jane Street Group Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 506,529 shares. 891,740 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp. Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 2,532 were reported by Natl Asset Mgmt. Asset Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7,592 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $104,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 18,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,706 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:KMI).