As Electronic Arts (Put) (EA) Market Value Declined, Hap Trading Lifted Its Holding by $402,600; Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Raised by $432,640 Its Position

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 3.64M shares traded or 54.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (EA) by 395.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 134,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 168,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, up from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 2.48M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 283,447 shares to 49,753 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 323,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,293 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.