As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Its Holding; Bright Rock Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $7.14 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 18,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 47,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 29,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.84 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Co accumulated 15,318 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 1.29M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 1.39 million shares. Horizon Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Welch Forbes Llc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ranger Inv Mgmt LP has 405 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 1.55% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.06% or 123,179 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Company holds 152,612 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Financial Mngmt Pro accumulated 6,002 shares. Ancora Limited Com owns 37,170 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stonebridge Mgmt invested in 1.06% or 66,907 shares. 21,075 are held by Hemenway Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Contravisory Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger Has Peaked – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Schlumberger to Pay Outgoing CEO $6 Million in Consulting Deal – Bloomberg” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.95 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Need for Speed Heat Arrives on November 8th, Burning All Limits – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Electronic Arts, P&G, GE, Spotify – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Esports Stocks to Buy for Fun and Profit – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After “Apex Legends Season 2″ Disappointment, Is Electronic Arts a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts in 3 Charts – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,211 shares to 2,577 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 20,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,851 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 386 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 450,000 shares stake. Northern holds 3.59 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 60,977 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Doliver Limited Partnership invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sirios Capital Lp has invested 1.48% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 311,284 were reported by Marathon Asset Management Llp. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 755,463 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 34,889 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 31,102 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc owns 157,831 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,016 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 18,036 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6 shares.