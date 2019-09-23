As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Its Stake; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) Cut by $430,780

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 70.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 10,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 4,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463,000, down from 15,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 3.54M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 2,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 6,778 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 9,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 511,395 shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Diageo a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo faces potential strike in Scotland – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Electronic Arts Stock Has Flatlined, Yet Upcoming Games May Force Investors To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Florida’s EA move to downtown would spur new construction – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1.23 million shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 74,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt invested 0.65% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vision Management stated it has 26,534 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bridgewater LP accumulated 17,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 22.25M shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 3.60M are owned by Lazard Asset Limited Company. Meiji Yasuda Life Company owns 2,500 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,573 shares. Farmers Merchants invested in 142 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.2% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Independent Franchise Prtn Llp invested in 3.57% or 3.42M shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc (SCHP) by 16,328 shares to 36,472 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Cp(Oh) (NYSE:PGR) by 4,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).