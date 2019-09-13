As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Schwartz Investment Counsel Lowered by $2.53 Million Its Stake; Capital International Lifted Stake in Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) by $2.56 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 65.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $98.51. About 857,161 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 30,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 90,553 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, up from 60,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.46. About 749,003 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Bridgewater Assoc LP has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 43,016 were reported by Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 215,756 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Architects invested in 0% or 72 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 10,800 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 60,453 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Financial accumulated 400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Llp has 0.85% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 342,252 shares. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada reported 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Highstreet Asset invested in 7,639 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,498 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 24,563 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 1.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 70,000 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 39.09 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Peapack Gladstone Finance invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Limited has invested 0.31% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 2,038 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 4.39% or 68,773 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 36,380 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.55M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Ltd Company holds 0.49% or 5,421 shares. The Michigan-based Aspen Investment Management Inc has invested 0.55% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Franklin Res accumulated 0.2% or 4.43 million shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 2,528 shares. Park Corp Oh reported 0.72% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.69M shares.