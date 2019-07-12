As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Holder Springbok Capital Management Boosted Stake; Nustar Energy LP (NS) Position Held by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.69 million, up from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 153,478 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 25.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS NET INCOME $0.28 PER UNIT; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 913.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 11,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,173 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.97. About 1.39M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 3.56 million shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $242.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 405,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.08M shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $104,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale accumulated 141,106 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 130,743 shares. City Com, West Virginia-based fund reported 800 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.04% or 4.45M shares. Orrstown Inc invested in 173 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 12,412 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 217,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 167,942 shares. Brookfield Asset has 0.86% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Cetera Advisor Network Lc, California-based fund reported 9,374 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0.01% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Whitnell And Com owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com has 0.09% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 2.86 million shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 1.76% or 9.27 million shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01M. $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330.