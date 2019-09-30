As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lifted Position; Fruth Investment Management Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Lifted by $598,430 as Shares Declined

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 14.13 million shares traded or 23.15% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 130.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 4,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 7,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $809,000, up from 3,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) CEO Lee Tillman Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marathon Oil Announces Proposed $600 Million Tax Exempt Bond Remarketing Transaction – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/16: (ALDR) (SEMG) (MRO) Higher (NEWR) (AAL) (NUE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $249.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,137 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Llc. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 116,648 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd owns 2.86M shares. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 33,323 shares. 19,835 are held by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability. Huntington Natl Bank reported 23,350 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.04% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1.16M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 10,132 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0% or 3,383 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 609,022 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 1.03 million shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp owns 8,378 shares. 290 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Guggenheim Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 659,390 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 187,364 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 37,878 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 37,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 10,154 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3.40 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.36% stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.09% or 381,784 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc reported 3,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins Company holds 33,403 shares. Stephens Group Incorporated Llc has invested 0.39% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ing Groep Nv invested in 86,862 shares. Security National Trust has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.11% or 428,572 shares in its portfolio.