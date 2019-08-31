As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Increased Position by $435,512; As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Boosted Its Holding

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2.53M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 13,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 9,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,303 shares to 17,291 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,104 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Comerica Bancorporation owns 79,526 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.02% or 2,199 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited invested in 0.03% or 32,970 shares. 277,675 were reported by British Columbia Invest Mgmt. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 35,780 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alyeska Gp LP reported 756,282 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 3.32M shares. Moreover, Srs Investment Mgmt Lc has 5.83% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fifth Third Bancshares has 16,588 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential stated it has 285,917 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs holds 4,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.